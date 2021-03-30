Is this the future for international business deals?
With restrictions on international flights in place due to Covid-19, many people who normally travel for business have had to come up with alternative ways to have meetings and get deals done.
A new facility for business travel has now opened in Singapore – where people fly in, conduct their business meetings in a glass "bubble", sign their deals and then fly back home. But will it take off?
BBC business reporter Suranjana Tewari checked it out.