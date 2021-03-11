Singapore PM warns on US-China tensions

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has told the BBC that a clash between the US and China is more likely than it was five years ago.

However, he maintained that the odds of military conflict were "not yet high".

The prime minister said if both nations continued to take a hard line because of domestic considerations, they could easily find themselves at an impasse.

"There is significant uncertainty [and] anxiety over which way China is going," he told BBC World News' Talking Business Asia programme.