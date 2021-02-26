UK residents arriving in England from so-called "red list" countries need to self-isolate in hotels for 10 days as part of Covid rules; all other arrivals are banned.

So what does the experience feel like? Wiehann Meyer travelled from South Africa to London with a friend to start a job on the first day the policy came in - he's just finished his quarantine and he kept this video diary for us, to show people what it's like.

Video by Caroline Davies and Dougal Shaw