The head of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has described Australia’s proposed regulation of big tech platforms as 'sensible' and suggested the UK should follow a similar path.

Speaking to the BBC's media editor Amol Rajan, Dr Andrea Coscelli said the dominance of Facebook and Google in the advertising world was also a problem.

Google and Facebook have faced a number of actions from competition and other regulators in the past.

Both technology giants were approached for comment by BBC News.

A Facebook spokesman said its platform "gives millions of people and businesses in the UK the opportunity to connect and share."

He added: "In online advertising itself, we face significant competition from the likes of Google, Apple, Snap, Twitter and Amazon, as well as new entrants like TikTok, which keeps us on our toes."