Being an influencer is one of the most glamorous jobs around today. These are mostly young and able-bodied people who produce blogs and vlogs on social media and who earn big money by endorsing products on them.

However, companies are beginning to pick a new group of influencers: disabled people. And they are finding that the promotional campaigns they run are often more effective than those of non-disabled people.

Pippa Stacey is a 26-year old blogger and influencer from Yorkshire who has a chronic muscular illness called ME.

Video by Jeremy Howell