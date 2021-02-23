Tom Hayes, the first banker to be jailed for rigging interest rates, has told the BBC in his first TV interview that he believes fresh evidence will show his conviction was unsafe.

"I don't blame the jury for it but they were presented with a false narrative and they reached a conclusion based on those facts," said Mr Hayes.

"I believe had they been presented with full evidence they would have reached a very different conclusion."

He added: "You know, at the time, it was expedient that for political reasons, a banker went to prison.

"I was that banker, and I was given an egregious sentence and my life destroyed."