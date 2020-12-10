The cruise industry is now "in a very different place" than it was a year ago, Brian Salerno, senior vice-president of Maritime Policy, Cruise Lines International Association has said.

It is a year since passengers on the cruise ship Diamond Princess were quarantined following an outbreak of coronavirus.

Mr Salerno told Aaron Heslehurst on BBC World News: "What we have discovered is, through working with experts and health officials, epidemiologists, what it actually takes to protect ourselves, protect our passengers, protect our crew and protect our destinations when we operate."