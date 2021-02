British supermarkets that have stores in Europe are facing supply problems because of post-Brexit rules on exports to the EU. It's affecting fresh produce at 20 Marks and Spencer stores in France, Morrison's in Gibraltar, and a chain of UK supermarkets in Belgium is on the verge of closure with no deliveries since December.

Our Europe correspondent Gavin Lee reports.

Produced by Sira Thierij, filmed and edited by Maarten Lernout