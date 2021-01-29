A 5 Live Investigation found there were 60 Covid outbreaks in offices in the first two weeks of January. Under lockdown rules in England since 6 January, people should work from home if they can.

Drew Benvie is the CEO of a London PR firm, he believes flexibility for his staff is important. As well as allowing people to work from home, he redesigned his office to make it safe.

“For the mental health benefit, some people do want to get to somewhere safe,” he told 5 Live Your Call.

Mr Benvie added that his company has been able to give employees other flexible arrangements including a “lockdown allowance” to buy equipment to help them work from home.

This clip is originally from 5 Live Your Call on January 29 2021.