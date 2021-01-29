Twenty-eight-year-old Hayley Tillotson is the first person in the UK believed to have been made bankrupt because of the cladding crisis.

She bought her first home in Leeds two years ago but learnt that it was clad with flammable material. Overwhelmed with the extra costs of dealing with the problems, she had to hand back her keys.

