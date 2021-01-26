The solar solutions helping Zambia's economy

Increasing economic activity, a growing population and climate change are putting Zambia's energy sector under pressure.

The country's electricity generation is mainly hydro, which has suffered due to droughts in recent years.

There has been insufficient investment into Zambia's energy infrastructure, causing power shortages and outages that can last for up to 15 hours.

It can take up to a year of waiting for residential customers to get a power connection.

Small businesses in the country are offering solar-based solutions like light, TV and the ability to charge their phones.

