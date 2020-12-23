Hannah Chapman started Ava May Aromas from her family's kitchen, making scented candles and wax melts. Soon she was inundated with orders. To keep up with demand, she would have to start producing on an industrial scale.

But taking on new staff, machinery and factory premises created big cashflow problems. Her advice to other entrepreneurs is to plan ahead for the growth of their companies.

Video by Jeremy Howell. See more from the CEO Secrets series here.