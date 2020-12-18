US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has told the BBC that he feels a lot needs to change at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

"We have to massively reform the Appellate Body - we clearly need new leadership," he said.

"The US view has been is that we need someone with real experience in trade, not someone from the World Bank...or a development person, we need a real trade expert."

He added: "We need to start negotiating again, we need to start making headway.

"So I’m glad you brought up the WTO, it’s been clearly a focus for us and to us its an organisation that started off as a good idea and basically isn’t functioning very well, but I think that can be sorted out also."