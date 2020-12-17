'There are tough compromises that have to be made'

In his first international interview, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told the BBC that he thinks a "mini-deal" between the US and the UK to reduce trade tariffs can be achieved soon.

"I think it's extremely likely that we have a free trade agreement with the United Kingdom before long," he said,

"There are serious issues that we have to worry about - we have agricultural issues, we have standard issues, there's a lot of things that are tough compromises that have to be made... those are the things that tend to come towards the end of negotiation.

"But on the positive side, we're both leaders in the world on digital trade and on financial services. I think we can do an awful lot to write the rules together the best rules together."