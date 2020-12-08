The pandemic's impact on tourism in Zanzibar

Zanzibar's scenery and rich historical culture brings in almost 500,000 tourists a year and in 2019, tourism accounted for 30% of the state's output.

Most businesses in Stone Town, the old part of Zanzibar City, are heavily dependent on tourist income.

Hellen Nasari owns a clothing retailer in Stone Town.

"Once the borders closed and the businesses were forced to close, I thought, 'If only I had an alternative business, it would have helped me," she told the BBC.

"So I learned a big lesson - when starting a business, don't venture solely into one business, because if it fails, you'll at least have a back-up plan."

