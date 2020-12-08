The diaspora returning to grow tomatoes in Zambia

Maria Zaloumis-Mwelwa left her job as a cardiology nurse in Australia to pursue a completely different career - she returned to Zambia to become a tomato and vegetable farmer.

She started Tuzini Farms in Lusaka in 2016, taking over land owned by her father that he was unable to cultivate because he had Alzheimer's disease.

"We've grown quite a bit, we've expanded our hectarages and grown from one farm to three ones, but it's been a hard journey," Ms Zaloumis-Mwelwa, chief executive of Tuzini Farms told the BBC.

"It hasn't been easy but it's been rewarding because farming is my passion."

