Inkitt is an online publishing company that lets readers choose which books it publishes, rather than book editors. It publishes 300 books a year.

However, Inkitt's chief executive Ali Albazaz faced an unforeseen crisis while starting out. Half of his management team quit. He promoted two interns to take their place and they helped to turn the company's fortunes around.

Video by Jeremy Howell. See more from the CEO Secrets series here.