An earthen architecture revival in Senegal

The tradition of constructing of buildings from red clay in African countries like Senegal - known as earthen architecture - is slowly dying out, due to concrete becoming more popular as a building material.

However, concrete is very expensive and red clay is more environmentally friendly, so some architects are pushing for the old ways to be revived.

"I didn't realise that earth architecture is all around us, but then I went to study overseas and when I came back for holidays I began getting used to seeing these buildings...they just stood out," civil engineer and photographer Seyni Ba told the BBC.

Mr Ba and his father have also been building a home from red clay over the last few years, in a bid to change negative perceptions about earthen architecture.

