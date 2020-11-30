How the pandemic is changing architecture

Architecture is often used a symbol of people and cultures.

In South Africa, architecture displays the diverse cultural influences that have shaped the country.

But the pandemic has changed the way people gather, and this is forcing architects to go back to the drawing board to consider how people live.

"I think it's been amazing to have access to worlds through the digital that we wouldn't have been able to access otherwise," Sumayya Vally, co-founder of South African architecture firm Counterspace told the BBC.

"I hope that going forward, we do have more hybrid solutions where we definitely incorporate the virtual and we do think about access from various parts of the world."

