Many young entrepreneurs attract customers to their new businesses by charging rock-bottom prices. But you cannot afford to do that forever, says Sami Wunder.

She has built a multi-million pound business in coaching women in dating and relationships, having started off four years ago charging clients a tiny fraction of what she charges now. She says your business can only thrive if you charge the rate that your product or service is truly worth.

Video by Jeremy Howell. See more from the CEO Secrets series here.