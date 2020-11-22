On your bike! Pandemic inspires new delivery service

Delivering everything from vintage clothes to cheese, a West Yorkshire cargo electric bike company that was set up during lockdown is seeing its trade soar.

Cargodale was founded by Beate Kubitz from Hebden Bridge. It has a team of 16 mountain bike enthusiasts who've made over a thousand deliveries throughout the towns and villages of the Calder Valley.

