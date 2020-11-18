Ryan Edwards used to be a drummer in the rock band The Lines.

Now an entrepreneur, he's created a system called Audoo, which logs the songs played in public venues like shops and pubs, making sure that the royalties get to the artists who made the music.

The system took tens of thousands of pounds to develop and Ryan was often troubled by financial backers hesitating before handing over much-needed funds.

Video by Jeremy Howell. See more from the CEO Secrets series here.