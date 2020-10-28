Opening a new barbershop during the pandemic

Sheldon Tatchell, the founder of Legends Barbershop, is preparing a new barbershop to open in Midrand, South Africa.

The new store comes complete with an array of social distancing and coronavirus safety measures, including greater distance between customers and special custom screens.

The business started out as a side hussle on a motorbike nine years ago, but today Mr Tatchell owns 22 shops across South Africa and one in Botswana.

