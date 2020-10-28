Adjustable fashion-forward face masks in Malawi

Lilly Alfonso started designing clothes as a child.

She would cut up the clothes that had been bought for her by her parents and sew them into different designs, because she felt the clothes lacked something.

Eventually she realised that she should go into fashion design as a profession.

She has turned to making hand-crafted, adjustable face masks that are more comfortable and can be attached to clothes so you don't lose it.

