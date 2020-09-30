There have been over 24,000 complaints to the UK's competition regulator about package holiday refunds since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It comes as one of the UK's biggest tour operators, TUI, has promised to clear its backlog of refunds by the end of September after an investigation by the Competition and Market Authority.

Holiday companies are meant to refund cancelled holidays within two weeks, but thousands of people are still waiting for their money back - months after their holidays were cancelled.