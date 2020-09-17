Making instant baby food in Cameroon

"I started producing baby cereal because I realised that in my country there is no local company that makes instant baby food," said Pascaline Nenda, founder and chief executive of Blesolac Cereals.

"All the cereal found in the market comes from abroad [so] I said to myself that we need something that resembles us, consumed by us, produced by us."

Cameroonians have expressed an increased interest in purchasing locally-made goods during the pandemic, and Blesolac has seen a sharp rise in demand.

Ms Nenda decided she didn't want her baby cereals to have gluten in them, so Blesolac is made from soya beans, wheat, fruit, milk and sugar.

