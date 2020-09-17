How e-commerce is exploding in South Africa

E-commerce has been one sector that has boomed in South Africa during the pandemic.

Startup Bottles launched South Africa's first ever on-demand alcohol delivery app service in 2016.

During the coronavirus lockdown the app firm expanded its services to provide groceries instead, and it saw triple the demand and its user base doubled.

"Most definitely, I think coronavirus has, in just the space of a few weeks, accelerated the entire ecommerce industry in South Africa by 4-5 years at least," Bottles' co-founder and chief executive Vincent Viviers told the BBC.

You can tune into In Business Africa every Friday at 18:30 GMT on BBC World News.