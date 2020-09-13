The startup securing virus test kits for African nations

Ghana startup mPharma has been building reliable supply chains for prescription medications to try to improve healthcare and supply of critical drugs in Africa.

During the pandemic, mPharma used its partnerships to secure supplies of coronavirus diagnostic testing equipment so that more tests could be carried out across the continent.

"By April, when we started seeing the rapid rise of the virus and every country was trying to secure the equipment and test kits, we had been able to secure our own exclusive supply and we were able to quickly mobilise and support over half a dozen countries [in Africa]...to help them build their molecular diagnostic capacities," mPharma's chief executive Gregory Rockson told the BBC.

