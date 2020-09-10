Schools around the world have closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. In India more than 320 million children have been affected, according to Unesco.

While urban schools have been able to switch to online learning, many Indian villages are struggling with poor digital connectivity. In some that’s given rise to "barter classes".

Video by Devina Gupta and Shaad Midhat

