Tui boss calls for 'regional travel corridors'
Tui managing director Andrew Flintham has suggested the government should consider "regional travel corridors".
He said this would allow tourists to visit areas with low coronavirus rates within counties that are subject to restrictions - without the need to quarantine on return to the UK.
Mr Flintham's comments came amid speculation the UK could reimpose quarantine rules for travellers from Portugal.
Read more:Portugal return to quarantine list would cause 'chaos'
- Published
- 26 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News