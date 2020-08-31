Helping tourists return safely to the Seychelles

Tourists are slowly returning to Seychelles, and its tourism ministry has come up with a package of guidelines to help keep visitors and locals safe.

"We ask all visitors to the Seychelles to do a coronavirus test 72 hours before they board the flight, and they come with their negative medical certificates," Seychelles Minister of Tourism Didier Dogley tells the BBC.

He added that tourists have to book only "certified hotels" that are able to ensure a high level of cleanliness and come equipped with safety equipment to ensure social distancing.

