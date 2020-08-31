How this restaurant adapted to the coronavirus crisis

Molly Malone's Restaurant in Johannesburg has converted its carpark into an outdoor "roadhouse restaurant".

Its strategy is in response to the coronavirus lockdown measures imposed by the South African government, which saw the restaurant close for a month and lose $69,000 in revenue.

Determined to get back up again, Molly Malone's developed a new strategy to allow it to serve and entertain customers, while keeping staff and patrons safe.

You can tune into In Business Africa every Friday at 18:30 GMT on BBC World News.