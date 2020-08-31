The rise in domestic tourists to Maasai Mara

The Maasai Mara national game reserve is one of the jewels of Kenya, when it comes to tourist destinations.

But the tourism industry has been badly impacted by the coronavirus crisis, so the Kenyan government has launched a campaign encouraging domestic tourists to boost the economy.

The hospitality industry is offering discounts to spur local tourism and many citizens are finally getting a chance to experience the country's famed attractions.

