The tobacco farmers making up for lost time

South Africans are now able to buy cigarettes freely after the government decided to lift the ban on the sale of tobacco products.

The ban lasted for five months and was designed to help keep people safe during the coronavirus lockdown, according to the South African government.

Tobacco farmers are now anxious to make up for revenue lost due to the ban.

"What is the link between cigarettes and coronavirus? That hasn't been made clear to us," South Africa Tobacco Transformation Alliance chairman Ntando Shadrack Sibisi told the BBC.

"The government's decision to ban tobacco just doesn't make sense."

