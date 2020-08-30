Most restaurant owners say Eat Out To Help Out has boosted their businesses this summer.

The government scheme, which gives diners 50% off their food and soft drinks on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in August (up to a maximum of £10 per diner), is coming to an end.

Andy Lennox owns two restaurants in Bournemouth and Poole and runs a lobby group called Wonky Table. He is calling for the scheme to be brought back in the autumn when the industry is typically at a low point.

Video by Jeremy Howell