'We need Eat Out To Help Out to run in the autumn'
Most restaurant owners say Eat Out To Help Out has boosted their businesses this summer.
The government scheme, which gives diners 50% off their food and soft drinks on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in August (up to a maximum of £10 per diner), is coming to an end.
Andy Lennox owns two restaurants in Bournemouth and Poole and runs a lobby group called Wonky Table. He is calling for the scheme to be brought back in the autumn when the industry is typically at a low point.
