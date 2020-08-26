Selling a new tea: 'Get the liquid on the lips'

How do you manage to create a market in the West for one of Asia’s most exotic drinks? Freya Twigden first tasted kombucha – a type of fermented tea – when she was studying in China. Returning to Britain, she brewed it herself and sold it under the label Fix8.

But how do you sell a tea with a pungent, sweet-and-sour tang? Her answer was to go door-to-door, selling it personally in shops and cafes. The challenge, she says, was "to get the liquid on the lips".

Video and script: Jeremy Howell