'During lockdown my son was super stuck to me'

In recent years, parents around the world have struggled to balance their careers with childcare. Then the coronavirus came along, and millions of people had to figure out how to do their jobs from home, while managing the household and caring for children.

We meet a single mother living in Singapore, one of the world’s most expensive cities, to find out how Covid-19 has affected her.

Video by Mohamad Shukor and Suranjana Tewari