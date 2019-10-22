CEO Secrets: The company that tried having two CEOs
Cybersecurity company Darktrace experimented with having two joint CEOs for four years. The arrangement ended this summer when the company restructured, but the women in the roles say the system brought advantages.
Filmed in December 2019 by series producer Dougal Shaw
Find more business tips at CEO Secrets. You can also follow the series on the BBC News app by adding the topic 'CEO Secrets' in My News.
- Published
- 7 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News