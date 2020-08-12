Getting creative and going viral in lockdown

During lockdown many families have turned to creating and posting videos online to help pass the time and find fun things to do together at home.

Dancing families, and especially getting parents to join in, seems to be one way to boost your chances of getting your video going viral on China's video-sharing giant TikTok - whose US operations Microsoft is interested in buying.

At the same time say some, getting children to join in creating this content can also help them learn how to navigate safely the online world.