Livestreaming in Asia: Meet the stars of 'shoppertainment'
As Covid-19 keeps millions of people at home, the popularity of "shoppertainment" has skyrocketed in Asia. A key part of that growth is livestreaming, where influential sellers host online product demonstrations.
Companies are now investing big money into finding and training a new generation of stars who use their charm to sell everything from makeup to shoes.
Producer: Lucy Martin. Editor: Joshua Lim
- Published
- 1 hour ago
- Section
- BBC News