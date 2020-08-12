'Don't take knockbacks as insults, l learn from them'
Shane Ryan founded the ready meals company Fiid. At the start, supermarket buyers repeatedly refused to stock his product in their stores. He says he initially took these knockbacks personally.
But he then started listening more carefully to the reasons behind their rejections. This led him to change his products to make it easier for them to sell. His CEO Secret: listen to the buyers when they're turning you down.
Video and words: Jeremy Howell
