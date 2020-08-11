'Would I want to do that sort of work? No, I wouldn't'

Video

Julie Morris explains what it is like to be job hunting in your late fifties, during the coronavirus outbreak.

In general unemployed people over the age of 50 are twice as likely to be out of work for 12 months or longer, compared to those younger than 50.

During the pandemic, women aged over 50 have been hit hardest, with nearly 100,000 leaving the workforce entirely, according to the Rest Less recruitment company.

Produced by Sarah Corker, filmed by Tim Nicholson, edited by Dougal Shaw