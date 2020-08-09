Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Renting luxury cars in South Africa
Before the pandemic, the South African car rental industry was experiencing steady growth.
According to research firm Research and Markets, South Africa's car rental industry was worth $300m (£230m) in 2017.
Luxury cars are one segment of the market - entrepreneur Tapfuma Nzara realised that many people don't drive their luxury cars very often.
So he decided to offer these car owners a chance to make some money, while offering consumers the chance to experience luxury cars.
You can tune into In Business Africa every Friday at 18:30 GMT on BBC World News.
-
09 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window