Renting luxury cars in South Africa

Video

Before the pandemic, the South African car rental industry was experiencing steady growth.

According to research firm Research and Markets, South Africa's car rental industry was worth $300m (£230m) in 2017.

Luxury cars are one segment of the market - entrepreneur Tapfuma Nzara realised that many people don't drive their luxury cars very often.

So he decided to offer these car owners a chance to make some money, while offering consumers the chance to experience luxury cars.

