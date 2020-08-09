Media player
Swapping cash for online payments in Rwanda
The coronavirus crisis has caused many problems in Africa, but it cannot be denied that it is accelerating the adoption of some technologies on the continent.
In Rwanda, motorcycle taxis have long been one of the most popular forms of transport.
And due to the pandemic, now drivers are able to get the public to use contactless mobile payments, as well as implementing meters that take away arguments over the price of journeys.
