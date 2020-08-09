'It will hopefully get better in the next month'

Video

Water transport is one of the fastest ways to get from Freetown - the capital of Sierra Leone - to its airport.

But the coronavirus lockdown measures put in place by the government have led to a sharp fall in demand for travel and trips to Freetown, which is home to Africa's largest natural harbour.

Despite this, water transport businesses are hopeful that things will get back to normal as more airlines resume flights.

"Even though the schedule is not as big as it used to be, it's a step in the right direction," Olusegun Jaji, chief executive of Sea Coach told the BBC.

"Things are hopefully going to get better in the next month or so."

