Coronavirus: The impact on Nigeria's airlines

Video

Travelling between two points in Nigeria can be time-consuming, so many people prefer air travel.

It takes an hour to fly between Lagos, the commercial district, to Abuja, the federal capital, while the same journey would take over 10 hours by road.

The reopening of airports and the reinstatement of flights has come as a big relief for many, but flight cancellations have had a big economic impact on the industry.

According to Captain Musa Nuhu, director general of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the pandemic has cost the airline industry almost $1bn (£766m), while the loss to Nigeria's economy is $800bn.

