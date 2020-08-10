Beirut: Anatomy of a lethal explosion

Video

The explosion in a warehouse in Beirut ripped through a city known for both a heyday of glamour and a history of civil war.

Lebanese people are calling it their 9/11.

Starting with the epicentre, here we follow how the blast sent shock waves through Beirut, bringing life to a halt.

The Lebanese are famed for their resilience, rebuilding after 15 years of civil war, invasion and foreign occupation.

But this disaster comes on top of an unprecedented economic crisis – and the Covid-19 pandemic. Will the country ever be the same again?

Narrator: Caroline Hawley

Producer: Kate Forbes

Edit producer: Megan Fisher

Graphics: Terry Saunders