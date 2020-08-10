Beirut: Anatomy of a lethal explosion
The explosion in a warehouse in Beirut ripped through a city known for both a heyday of glamour and a history of civil war.
Lebanese people are calling it their 9/11.
Starting with the epicentre, here we follow how the blast sent shock waves through Beirut, bringing life to a halt.
The Lebanese are famed for their resilience, rebuilding after 15 years of civil war, invasion and foreign occupation.
But this disaster comes on top of an unprecedented economic crisis – and the Covid-19 pandemic. Will the country ever be the same again?
Narrator: Caroline Hawley
Producer: Kate Forbes
Edit producer: Megan Fisher
Graphics: Terry Saunders
-
