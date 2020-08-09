'Our sales have been extraordinary'

Media player
Black Lives Matter: Campaign for black businesses has been 'extraordinary'
A number of black British entrepreneurs are reporting "extraordinary" increases in their sales since June and the start of the Black Lives Matter protests. The protests were accompanied by a global campaign on social media encouraging people to do more to support businesses owned by black people.
Video by Jeremy Howell
09 Aug 2020
