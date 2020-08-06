'We've had quite a rapid pick-up in the economy over the last two months'

Media player
BoE boss says it's not surprising the UK economy is picking up as restrictions are lifted
The UK economy is picking up as coronavirus restrictions are lifted, according to Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey. However, he says the pick-up is "very unevenly distributed", and "the fact that we've had a reasonably rapid pick-up to date is very clearly, I'm afraid, not a signal it's going to be like that going forwards".
06 Aug 2020
