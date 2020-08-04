Media player
Hays Travel: 'Cancellations are outweighing bookings'
Hays Travel founders John and Irene Hays have told BBC Radio 5 Live that due to the recent Spanish travel restrictions, they have had more cancellations than bookings and therefore nearly 900 members of staff could lose their jobs.
Speaking to 5 Live Breakfast’s Helen Skelton they said the decision was “devastating” and that they have “never made redundancies like this throughout 40 years of the business”.
04 Aug 2020
